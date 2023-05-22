Ramaphosa's former adviser Chauke part of team prepping African peace mission

Six African leaders from the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Senegal, Zambia, Egypt and South Africa are now planning to travel to the war-addled region to 'lead and facilitate peace talks aimed at resolving the conflict'.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial former political adviser to the president, Bejani Chauke, has been roped in to help with preparations for the upcoming peace mission by African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is in Russia this week to, among others, meet with relevant authorities about the peace mission.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that Chauke, who quit his former post in March but is now volunteering as the special envoy for strategic relations and investment, was also part of the team involved.

"Mr Chauke remains the president's special envoy on strategic relations and investment matters and he does so on a voluntary basis, so that’s his capacity at this stage, and he is part of the team that’s currently in Russia preparing for the visit of the African heads of state."

Asked about what exactly the peace mission would entail, Magwenya had this to say.

"The president is aware of a number of peace plans or initiatives that have been put forward. There’s one from the Ukraine, there’s the China peace plan... The government of Russia has also put forward its own peace plan. What the president has directed is that we take a look at all of these peace plans."