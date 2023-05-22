Ramaphosa drops legal challenge to Section 89 Phala Phala report

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that he was no longer pursuing the challenge.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has dropped his legal challenge to the Section 89 Phala Phala report.

In December, Parliament released the report which found there was prima facie evidence that he had acted in a way that was inconsistent with his office, exposed himself to a conflict of interest and violated the Constitution as well as the law.

Ramaphosa then approached the Constitutional Court with an application to have the report reviewed and set aside, which was in March dismissed on jurisdictional grounds, with the court saying, though, that he could still approach the High Court.

But speaking at a press briefing on Monday afternoon, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that he was no longer pursuing the challenge. This against the backdrop of the National Assembly having voted not to adopt it in any case.

"The president has been advised, which advice he’s accepted, that the panel report and all issues associated with it have become moot and they are of no practical and legal consequence because on the 13th of December 2022, the National Assembly decided to reject the motion to refer the panel report to an impeachment committee."

Magwenya said while that decision remains valid, the Section 89 panel report carries no weight in law.

"The president has thus been advised not to institute proceedings before the High Court for the review and setting aside of the panel report at this stage. President Ramaphosa reserves his right to bring such proceedings in due course should the circumstances change."