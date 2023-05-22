Publishing house withdraws book on Herman Mashaba

Publishing house Johnathan Ball Publishers has withdrawn the biography authored by political analyst Prince Mashele on Action SA leader Herman Mashaba from the market.

It's alleged that Mashele received R12.5 million from Mashaba to write the biography, titled The Outsider.

In a statement, the publisher says it was left with no option to remove the books from stores after allegations that the politician had funded the "unauthorised biography."

The company says it was unaware of any funding agreement between Mashele and Mashaba when it signed the publishing agreement in 2022 and views this as a material non-disclosure and as a breach of trust.