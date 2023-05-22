NICD: Potential for larger cholera outbreaks due to unsafe water supply

The bacterial disease, cholera, was first detected in March of 2023 in north of Pretoria, Hammannskraal.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) says there is potential for larger localised cholera outbreaks because of unsafe water supply around the country.

The bacterial disease was first detected in the country in March this year, mainly in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

So far, 12 people have died from the disease and 37 others have been hospitalised in the area.

But the institute says it has now confirmed cases outside of Gauteng from the Vredefort and Parys areas in the Free State.

The institute's head of enteric diseases, Dr Juno Thomas: “For the general public and for all communities in order to protect yourself against diarrheal disease to make sure that if you are not sure about how safe your water source may be, to make sure to either boil it or treat it with household bleach but hand hygiene in the home is critical in the home.”

She says the issues of poor sanitation that lead to cholera in the country haven’t changed for decades.

“The focus on water and sanitation cannot be underestimated. I think it's wherever there is a breakdown in water supply or unsafe sanitation you have the potential for cholera introduction into communities.”