Motsoaledi confirms Thabo Bester now a registered South African, issued with ID

Thirty-six years after his birth, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Monday morning that the convicted rapist and murderer was now officially entered into the National Population Register.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Convicted murder Thabo Bester is now a registered South African and was issued with an identity document (ID).

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced earlier on Monday that Bester was registered 36 years after his birth.

Motsoaledi gave an update on Bester’s identity, which came into question after he escaped from the Mangaung Correction Centre in May 2022.

Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were deported from Tanzania in April and brought back to South Africa, where they now face criminal charges.

Motsoaledi said when the so-called Facebook Rapist was born in 1986 to Meisi Maria Mabaso, born Bester, he was not issued a birth certificate and did not apply for an ID document when he turned 16.

Displaying copies of the documents, Motsoaledi said Bester was now officially entered into the National Population Register.

Motsoaledi said that part of their investigation involved reviewing Bester’s birth records at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and found data stored in its systems.

This put to rest questions around Bester’s identity, following an inference by his lawyers in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court last week that there was no proof that the man who made an appearance was, in fact, Thabo Bester.