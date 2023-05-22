Motsoaledi apologises to Magudumana's friend for passports claims

Last month, the minister claimed that Dr Mmereka Ntshani, also known as Dr Pashy, gave different versions of how two of her passports ended up with Magudumana.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has apologised to a friend of celebrity doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, Dr Mmereka Ntshani, for claiming that she made conflicting statements on what happened to her passport.

Magudumana, who is the alleged accomplice of killer and rapist Thabo Bester, was found with both passports when she was arrested in Tanzania together with Bester.

Magudumana and Bester fled after his daring escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year, where he was serving a life sentence.

Motsoaledi has retracted only parts of his statement.

"I, however, fully stand by the statement that I made that Dr Mmereka Ntshani's two passports were found on the person of Dr Nandipha Magudumana in the United Republic of Tanzania, so I will never apologise for that statement as they are true and were made in the public interest."