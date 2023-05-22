Magudumana’s lawyer expected to argue her arrest and detention is “unlawful”

In an application submitted to Bloemfontein High Court, it suggests Magudumana should be released from custody after she claimed that she was abducted.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana’s lawyer Machini Motloung is expected to argue the lawfulness of her arrest and subsequent repatriation from Tanzania.

This follows an urgent application submitted to the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday, claiming Magudumana’s arrest and detention is unlawful.

The application suggests she should be immediately released from custody going as far as saying she was abducted from Tanzania.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it's yet to see and respond to the application.

Legal expert, Malusi Xulu, said unless there is proof that the arrest warrant for Magudumana was incorrectly executed, there is a very slim chance that her argument will hold any weight in the high court.

Xulu said Magudumana’s attorney could possibly argue a point on the Tanzanian Immigration Act of 1995, but it's likely to falter.

“I think that the attorneys of Dr Nandipha want to depend on subsection one of the same act that says before deportation is done you must be found guilty, but that is not the position in her case because she didn’t go to court in Tanzania, she was just deported.”

Xulu added that due South Africa and Tanzania not having a treaty agreement in place, the latter had to base the deportation on current laws.

“If the person is a prohibited immigrant, one, or has entered the country unlawfully, two, or his or her continued presence in the country will bring danger to peace or good order, that person must be deported.”

Efforts to contact Motloung were unsuccessful.

Magudumana was arrested with her alleged lover, convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and a Mozambican counterpart in Arusha, Tanzania, on 7 April April.