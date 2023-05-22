KZN soccer coach accused of raping minors abandons bail application

The 37-year-old was arrested earlier this month and appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on Monday.

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal soccer coach, who is accused of raping minors, has abandoned his bail application on Monday.

The State alleges that the alleged crimes took place between November 2022 to May 2023.

"He subsequently abandoned his application for bail and the matter was remanded to 26 June 2023 for further investigations, he is charged with seven counts for rape," said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.