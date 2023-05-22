Home Affairs begins process of revoking Nandipha Magudumana's passport

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the decision to revoke Magudumana’s passport was aligned with the South African Passports and Travel Documents Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has begun the process of revoking the passport of Nandipha Magudumana.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday gave an update on the identity documents of killer and rapist, Thabo Bester, and his accomplice, Magudumana.

The pair were deported from Tanzania and arrested after Bester’s brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year.

ALSO READ:

• Motsoaledi confirms Thabo Bester now a registered South African, issued with ID

• As Magudumana challenges her arrest, Motsoaledi demands she take dept to court

They now face criminal charges before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

Motsoaledi said that the decision to revoke Magudumana’s passport was aligned with the South African Passports and Travel Documents Act.

"If the person has been deported and has been brought to the country at the expense of the state, you are aware that we had to hire that chartered flight for R1.4 million at our expense and the law is very clear in that regard. If that is the case, then we have got the right to revoke that ID."

But he said that the process had not been finalised.

At the same time, Magudumana has approached the Bloemfontein High Court with an urgent application to declare her arrest unlawful.

Motsoaledi said that they were opposing this and they want the application to be struck off the urgent court roll.

WATCH: Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on Thabo Bester's ID