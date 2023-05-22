Father tells court how his daughter was forced to work at illegal CT brothel

Two Cameroonian brothers Edward, and Yannick Ayuk, along with another accused, Leandre Williams, face more than 40 charges for allegedly trafficking women, forcing them to use drugs and then work as prostitutes.

The father of one of the women who were allegedly held against their will is testifying in court on Monday.

Joseph Durant, an East London father, told the court on Monday about his daughter Nadine Durant, who left East London for Cape Town in June 2017.

Durant says he initially received a phone call from Nadine, with her saying she was enjoying Cape Town and then a few months later he received another call from her, saying she desperately wanted to come home.

Durant told the court his daughter said she had been in an accident and had broken her leg.

He said that Nadine told him she was being held captive and gave him an address for the police to come and get her.

Police made an arrest at the address in Brooklyn on 12 September and Nadine was handed over to her father a few days later.

Defence advocate, Mohamed Sibda, cross-examined Durant, arguing that Nadine was addicted to drugs and working as a prostitute, but was not being held against her will.