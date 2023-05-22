Family of woman who died of cholera say they can't afford bottled water

Nthabiseng Legwabe is one of 13 people in Hammanskraal who have been confirmed dead due to the bacterial disease. The government has urged residents to not drink the tap water. Residents have been buying bottled water after the outbreak of cholera in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a woman who died due to the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal said that they could not afford to buy bottled water.

Mother of two, Nthabiseng Legwabe, died last Wednesday after complaining of stomach cramps and vomiting.

Legwabe is one of 13 people in Hammanskraal who have been confirmed dead due to the bacterial disease.

The government has urged residents to not drink the tap water.

READ MORE:

Residents have been buying bottled water after the outbreak of cholera in the area.

The following clip is a WhatsApp voice note that Legwabe sent to her friend before suddenly collapsing in her home and passing away.

"Right now, my stomach is running, now it is just water coming out and I haven't eaten and I have vomited."

In the voice note, Legwabe said that she had a runny stomach, diarrhoea, has not eaten for a while and had been vomiting.

Legwabe’s nephew, Kelebogile Motlatle, said that there was definitely something in their tank water as her mother has also fallen sick with cholera-like symptoms.

"I'm afraid to drink water and my mum has to drink pills and she is forced to drink the tank water."

Officials from government are set to visit the Jubilee Hospital on Monday where at least 35 people have been admitted for what is suspected to be cholera.