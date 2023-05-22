Eskom doing all it can to avoid stage 8 power cuts during winter - Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has visited the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga to assess progress made in restoring three units there.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that Eskom was doing all it could to prevent stage 8 load shedding during winter.

He said that while he could not say with certainty that this would be the case, a lot of work was being done to bring the utility's power units back online.

Electricity Minister Kgosietso Ramokgopa is this morning visiting the Kusile Power Station pic.twitter.com/zOSBHuDEkL ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2023

SANDF members are patrolling the Kusile power plant pic.twitter.com/FtCUaXQjZT ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2023

He said that the units should be up and running by December this year.

"I can't stand here and say there will not be stage 8, but we are doing everything we can to make sure that we don't go beyond stage 6 load shedding."

The electricity minister has also warned that load shedding will still be here beyond the end of this year.

"I did say that we are not going to end it by December. But by the end of December what we will show you is that there is significant improvement in the stages of load shedding "