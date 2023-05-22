Economist warns that informal African economies lead to indebtedness

Heavy debt to the IMF from countries like South Africa, Zambia, and Egypt could cause a vicious cycle of overdependence, if they do not formalise their economy, an economist warned.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists fear that Africa's debt burden is getting too heavy owing to a lack of formalised economies.

As Thursday this week marks Africa Day celebrations, South Africa, Egypt and Zambia are among countries heavily indebted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This follows the double threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The IMF also signed off on a loan of US$3 billion for Ghana less than a week ago to ease its financial plight.

Economist at Trade Research Advisory Martin Cameron warned that this is a vicious cycle.

"Now you get the money, you build the bridge, and you start having trade and everyone is benefitting, but if you don't formalise that and get those economic actors then to give you a bit of that economic activity back in the form of taxes, how do you repay the money that you've borrowed to build that bridge in the first place? You have to do the interest payments, never mind the capital and that's what's been happening in Africa."

Cameron added that Africa can look to Scandinavian countries to avoid overdependence on financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank.

"Most nations that really do well have a very good structure for channelling to obtain taxes and to channel it back into services."