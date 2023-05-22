Death toll from cholera outbreak rises to 15, confirms Mahlobo
Over 50 people are being treated for the bacterial disease.
JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has confirmed that 15 people have died due to a cholera outbreak.
Mahlabo held a media briefing with authorities following recorded fatalities at Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
Over 50 people are being treated for the bacterial disease.
READ MORE:
About 100 people present with cholera symptoms after 10 deaths in Hammanskraal
Diarrhoeal outbreak: Hammanskraal residents cautioned against drinking tap water
[JUST IN] David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, says the death toll from the cholera outbreak now stands at 15. TCG' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2023
Meanwhile, Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has been chased away from the Jubilee Hospital by frustrated residents in the wake the outbreak.
Brink was expected to conduct an oversight inspection at the facility on Monday afternoon, along with officials from the health department.
[WATCT] Community members of Hammanskraal chase away Tshwane Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink at the Jubilee Hospital.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2023
Brink was due to hold an oversight inspection at the hospital due to the recent cholera outbreak that has killed atleast 12 people in the area. TCG pic.twitter.com/ijt7nGm1tl
A resident told Eyewitness News that the government had for years failed to deal with the poor quality of water.
"We chased the mayor out because we have been living with this thing for years now. So the mayor comes here because people have died, then he does not go to the communities, he goes to the hospital for what, to address what?"
[WATCH] In their own words, residents of Hammanskraal explain why they chased away the Tshwane Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2023
Community members say they are angry that it took the deaths of 12 people for the government to act on the Hammanskraal water crisis. TCG pic.twitter.com/4j8P5REbAe