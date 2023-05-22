Death toll from cholera outbreak rises to 15, confirms Mahlobo

Over 50 people are being treated for the bacterial disease.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has confirmed that 15 people have died due to a cholera outbreak.

Mahlabo held a media briefing with authorities following recorded fatalities at Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

Meanwhile, Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has been chased away from the Jubilee Hospital by frustrated residents in the wake the outbreak.

Brink was expected to conduct an oversight inspection at the facility on Monday afternoon, along with officials from the health department.

A resident told Eyewitness News that the government had for years failed to deal with the poor quality of water.

"We chased the mayor out because we have been living with this thing for years now. So the mayor comes here because people have died, then he does not go to the communities, he goes to the hospital for what, to address what?"