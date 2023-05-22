DA condemns Ntshavheni’s high-level security meeting in Russia

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned State Security Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s attendance of a high-level security meeting in Russia this week.

The party said the visit by Ntshavheni and a South African delegation was just another “blunder” by the government that could further isolate the country from key international partners.

“Given the recent claims made by the US Ambassador in South Africa regarding alleged ammunition supply to Russia by South Africa, this visit is yet another diplomatic blunder that could cost South Africa dearly. In her budget speech on Friday, the minister made much of the wonderful relationship South Africa has with the US, 'our biggest trading partner', and now this. The timing of this meeting is highly concerning and raises serious questions about the government's commitment to responsible diplomacy, national security, and non-alignment,” said DA state security spokesperson Dianne Kohler Barnard.

She said the DA believes that any engagement with Russia, particularly in light of the invasion of Ukraine, should be approached with the utmost caution and “consideration” for South Africa's international reputation.