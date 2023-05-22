CT school principal calls for lower speed limits near schools after pupil deaths

Oaklands High School principal, Mahier Jeffery, said that they were taking action after losing two 14-year-old girls.

CAPE TOWN - There are growing calls for a 30-kilometre-per-hour speed limit near schools.

Two learners have been killed in collisions outside Oaklands High School along Lansdowne's Chukker Road and last month a grade 2 learner died after she was knocked down by a passing vehicle outside her Delft school.

Last week, Oaklands pupils led a demonstration against poor driver behaviour and the principal has now joined a call for a drastically reduced speed limit around schools.

One collision happened in 2018 and last year another teenager was knocked over at the Chukker Road and Racecourse Road intersection.

"These two girls had to compete with speeding drivers to cross this intersection to get their public transport. The problem that remains is that we have speeding drivers that are not paying attention to the traffic signals."

Jeffery said the school's representative council of learners had now suggested that a scholar patrol be reinstated.

He's also working with the ward councillor to improve safe signalling and signs around the school.