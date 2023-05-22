Creecy confident SA can still meet 2030 climate target

With the country hit by load shedding, a decision has been taken not to close certain coal-fired power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy says the country should still meet its climate targets set for 2030 despite extending the lifespan of coal-fired power stations.

With the country hit by load shedding, a decision has been taken not to close certain stations.

There are concerns about the environment and climate change.

But Minister Creecy says government's decision is only an interim measure.

"Right now we would have been in the process of taking 400 megawatts from Camden off the grid but we can't do that in the current crisis. But I think it is possible to make some extensions while making the 2030 cut-off."