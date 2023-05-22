'Choral music is a discipline,' says opera singer Delisile Kubheka

Joburg Choral Festival saw various choirs and soloists such as Delisile Mahlangu, Timothy Sehau, Thulisile Mndzebele and Nkosingiphile Lubisi and world-renowned Soprano artist, Khayakazi Madlala grace the stage.

JOHANNESBURG – The Joburg Choral Festival had the audience swaying to sweet melodies on Sunday.

The sixth edition, hosted at the Joburg Theatre, featured the country’s most exciting choral voices and classical music.

Eyewitness News spoke to Ntsikelelo Vukile and Delisile Kubheka about the influence of choral music and their careers.

“Choral music has a very huge impact on our lives and teachers us more about life and the industry. This is more of a foundation for singers who want to become opera singers; choral music reflects more on us as Africans, and I believe it's unique. The influence that choral has today is extraordinary because we learn many things like respect, dedication, teamwork and time management and these elements help in the future,” said Vukile.

Choirs and Soloists at the 6th Annual Joburg Choral Festival kept the audience entertained with sweet and powerful melodies. pic.twitter.com/xbFKwM6gsg ' MMC Cllr.Lubabalo Magwentshu (Comm Dev) (@LubaMagwentshu) May 21, 2023

Since its inception, the choral festival has featured over 600 singers from diverse backgrounds, who gather annually to thrill Joburg audiences with the best choral performances.

“Choral music is a discipline. Over and above that it creates proper ladies and gentlemen, it has promotional music that speaks against GBV, femicide, inequality, and the people who sing this internalise and practice this," said Kubheka.

The festival provides an opportunity for diverse singers to share their musical experience and delight the audience with innovative versions of some of South Africa’s much-loved cultural songs.

“The musicians who have influenced me, it’s the likes of our very own South African opera singers, Pretty Yende and Levy Sekgapane. Seeing them on those big stages pushes me to do better every day as well as to stay true to my craft and never give up, just keep on pushing every day till I find my balance,” said Vukile.

Delisile Kubheka said the grace that virtuoso vocalist, Sibongile Khumalo, carried with her on stage influenced her as an artist: “I looked up to Mama Sibongile Khumalo, mostly because of her grace. She treated the craft with so much love and made it seem very easy while I was trying to discover myself. The manner in which she would seamlessly move from the choral/opera genre to jazz was absolutely amazing for me.”

Choral music in South Africa emerged from the mission schools in the nineteenth century. These days, one hears it in annual competitions like the National Choir Festival or the Choral Music Festival.

We are thrilled and super stocked to be part of this great Joburg Choral Festival. It's on the 21st, this coming Sunday. Let the show begin!



🎼🎹🎻🪈🎼#BAI #BULAPELO pic.twitter.com/lQWrGwEFvZ ' Bokamoso Arts Institute (@BokamosoArts) May 17, 2023

“Where I started as a young artist compared to now, I can say I have grown to understand the artist world. I also believe that having friends with the same passion can be beneficial because they can offer criticism on your work and actually know what they’re talking about, teach you new techniques and inspire you with their own work,” said Vukile.

The Joburg Choral Festival saw various choirs and soloists such as Delisile Mahlangu, Timothy Sehau, Thulisile Mndzebele and Nkosingiphile Lubisi and world-renowned soprano artist, Khayakazi Madlala, grace the stage.