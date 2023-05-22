Cholera claims 10 lives in Hammaskraal

An outbreak of the highly infectious bacterial disease was confirmed in Hammanskraal during the weekend, killing ten people at the Jubilee Hospital.

TSHWANE - The African National Congress (ANC) in the City of Tshwane called for the Department of Water and Sanitation to ensure residents don't consume contaminated water, amid a confirmed cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.

The highly infectious disease spreads through direct contact with infected people and contaminated water and food products.

At the weekend, the Gauteng Department of Health announced that 10 people died at the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal, as a result of the bacterial disease.

Tshwane ANC spokesperson Joel Masilela said the outbreak could be caused by negligent municipal officials.

“We are calling upon the national Department of Water and Sanitation to urgently deploy a team and take over the water management affairs of the city for ensuring that we will not ever again experience even a single loss of life, not only in Hammanskraal, but the across the breath and length of the city.”