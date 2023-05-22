As Magudumana challenges her arrest, Motsoaledi demands she take dept to court

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has demanded that Doctor Nandipha Magudumana take him to court.

She is challenging her detention in Tanzania and subsequent arrest.

At the weekend, it emerged that Magudumana, who is the alleged accomplice of killer and rapist Thabo Bester, had lodged an urgent application in the Bloemfontein High Court.

She faces charges of aiding and abetting a prison escape, fraud, violation of a corpse and defeating the ends of justice.

This is for her alleged involvement in Bester’s escape from the Mangaung correctional facility in May last year.

Bester and Magudumana were brought back to South Africa in April from Tanzania and were criminally charged.

In her founding affidavit, Dr Magudumana claims she was forcefully abducted by South African police clad in uniform and arrested in April while she was in Tanzania.

She argued that as Tanzania is a sovereign African country, none of the respondents, particularly the South African police had jurisdiction or authority to arrest anyone there.

However, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has pointed out how his department was at the forefront of Magudumana and Bester’s deportation after Tanzanian authorities refused to hand the pair over to South African police.

"Yes, we are demanding to be in court. We wrote the letters saying 'please cite us'. You cannot cite the police and the NPA and other people and leave us when you know the issue you are charging them for is something that was conducted by the Department of Home Affairs. So, in that regard, we are demanding to be in court."

Magudumana will challenge her arrest in the Bloemfontein High Court on Thursday.

