Agriculture Dept confirms new members appointed to Ingonyama Trust board

DURBAN - New board members have been appointed for the Ingonyama Trust board.

The trust administers over 2 million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal and the Zulu king is the sole trustee.

Two weeks ago, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini announced to the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders that there would be changes.



The Agriculture Department has confirmed the new board for the trust, which collects millions of rands through leases.

Minister Thoko Didiza said that the decision was taken after various consultations, including King Misuzulu and the KwaZulu-Natal government.

Department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo: “The board consists of the Ingonyama or his nominee who is the chairperson of the board, and four members appointed by the Minister after consultation with the Ingonyama, the premier and the chairperson of the House of Traditional Leadership in the province.”

And as announced by the king, Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela will be taking over as chairperson.

The minister of Agriculture, Land reform and Rural development has appointed new members of the Ingonyama Trust board. Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela, has officially been confirmed Chairperson of the board worth millions of rand. @_NMabaso #IngonyamaTrust pic.twitter.com/dmdKMRkpTT ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2023

"Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as chairperson, nominated by Ingonyama."

Mzimela takes over from long-serving former KwaZulu-Natal judge, Jerome Ngwenya.