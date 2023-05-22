ActionSA tells Tshwane council to find money to solve Hammanskraal water crisis
JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has called on the Tshwane council to find the money to resolve the Hammanskraal water crisis.
The Tshwane municipality issued a health warning on Sunday, urging residents in Hammanskraal to refrain from drinking the tap water as it was no longer safe.
This follows a cholera outbreak in the area.
So far 15 people have died as a result of the outbreak.
The cars transporting the Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink were pelted, kicked and chased out of the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal by angry residents.
[WATCH] Community members of Hammanskraal chase away Tshwane Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink at the Jubilee Hospital.
Brink was due to hold an oversight inspection at the hospital due to the recent cholera outbreak that has killed atleast 12 people in the area.
ActionSA regional chairperson Jackie Mathabathe said that he understood the community’s frustrations.
“And you cannot blame them for doing that. The fact is this matter has been long going. What happened now should not be happening. These deaths are too many. You can't have people dying like flies.”
Community members gathered at the hospital have also asked the ActionSA caucus to leave, which they have done.
[WATCH] In their own words, residents of Hammanskraal explain why they chased away the Tshwane Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink.
Community members say they are angry that it took the deaths of 12 people for the government to act on the Hammanskraal water crisis.