7 suspected rhino poachers arrested by police in the Eastern Cape

A task team comprising several specialised policing units acted on a tip-off and spotted the suspects’ vehicle travelling in the direction of Tarkastad on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Seven suspected rhino poachers have been arrested by police in the Eastern Cape.

While searching the car, officers uncovered household items, to the value of around R100,000.

The items were allegedly stolen during a housebreaking.

Police spokesperson, Majola Nkohli, says their investigation led police to a house in Mthatha on Sunday, where two suspects, who escaped from the Makhanda correctional facility last year were found and re-arrested.

"A total of seven suspects were arrested during the operation. Some of these suspects are positively linked to at least five rhino poaching cases in the Eastern Cape. They are due to appear in court on Tuesday, 23 May 2023."