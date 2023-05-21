'Profiling learners' in plans of mitigating school violence - GP Education Dept

This is as Education MEC Matome Chiloane once again raised concern over growing violence at several schools across the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has once again raised concern over growing violence and teenage gangsterism at several schools across the province.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday, Education MEC Matome Chiloane said violent incidents were prevalent at schools located in communities plagued by crime.

He said the department would be working with law enforcement agencies to address learner behaviour.

"These are communities that are largely dealing with crime and gangsterism because a school is prone to its surrounding, it's not immune."

Chiloane added that the department would continue offering psychological support to learners in need.

"We are undertaking a lot of profiling our learners so that we understand what is going on. From time to time, at least once a term, get a counsellor to speak to learners... so that if there are changes, you are able to identify them as a school that this learner potentially could be moving or swaying in this way."

READ MORE: