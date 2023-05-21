Gun Free SA calls for firearm destruction site in the Western Cape

The call comes after the Western Cape Police Oversight Department recently revealed that over 700 firearms, confiscated in the first quarter of 2023 had still not been destroyed.

CAPE TOWN - Firearms advocacy group, Gun Free South Africa said a firearms destruction site must be established in the Western Cape.

It said transporting firearms to Pretoria for disposal was a big risk.

The firearm advocacy group’s Adéle Kirsten said guns awaiting destruction shouldn't be kept in storage for too long.

"The destruction of excess, redundant, obsolete and unwanted firearms ammunition and firearm parts is the only way to guarantee that these guns aren't leaked back into illicit the market through loss, theft, fraud or corruption."

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service in the Western Cape said firearms were used as material evidence by the courts and this sometimes delayed the destruction process.

It, however, added that firearms are destroyed within six months of confiscation which is in accordance with the Firearms Control Act.