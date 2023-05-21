Eskom reduces load shedding to stage 1 until Sunday afternoon

Stage 1 kicked in at 5am and is expected to last until 4pm on Sunday afternoon, after which Stage 4 will kick in.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom eased load shedding to stage 1 on Sunday morning.

Stage 1 kicked in at 5am and is expected to last until 4pm on Sunday afternoon, after which Stage 4 will kick in.

Eskom said the lower stages are a result of lower demand, warning, however, that it’s still experiencing capacity constraints during peak hours.

"We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 17:00 to 21:00, this is in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of load shedding,” said interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.