Diarrhoeal outbreak: Hammanskraal residents cautioned against drinking tap water

The outbreak has claimed seven lives with at least 67 people admitted to hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting since Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has cautioned residents of Hammanskraal against drinking tap water in the wake of a diarrhoeal outbreak that has claimed seven lives.

Since Monday, at least 67 people have been admitted to hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea, stomach cramps, and vomiting.

Outbreak response teams remain on high alert as the provincial health department investigates the source of the diarrhoeal disease.

“The City of Tshwane would like to urge communities from the Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to use water from taps for drinking purposes following a health outbreak in the area.

"Water samples have been collected in the affected areas and taken for tests and results are expected on Wednesday to determine the cause of the outbreak," said City of Tshwane spokesperson, Selby Bokaba.