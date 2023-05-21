DA to ask PP to probe (alleged) R93 million bill on ministerial mansion

The party said this amount was incurred through the accumulation of costs relating to renovations, repairs, municipal services and water and electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced it will be lodging a complaint with the Public Protector to probe alleged corruption in the maintenance of the state’s ministerial mansions.

The party claims it has information obtained through parliamentary questions, suggesting the African National Congress (ANC) led government has spent R93 million in maintaining Pretoria and Cape Town properties occupied by cabinet members.

In February, former Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Patricia de Lille revealed that the public funded properties occupied by ministers are worth nearly R1 billion.

The party said this amount was incurred through the accumulation of costs relating to renovations, repairs, municipal services and water and electricity.

DA representative in parliament’s public service and administration portfolio committee - Leon Schreiber, said there could be a case of tender inflation.

“Some of the expenses bear the tell-tale signs of massive tender corruption. In one case, R1,4 million rand was spent on a new kitchen and in another case R240 000 was spent to fumigate cockroaches”.

He said the ANC has a case to answer on what his party calls exaggerated and inflated amounts.