DA calls on Western Cape residents to vote against Land Expropriation Bill

According to the party, improvements need to be made on the bill and property owners must be compensated.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is calling on residents to vote against the Land Expropriation Bill saying it poses a threat to the economy.

Public comments are expected to be heard from Monday in the Garden Route District and be finalised in June at the City of Cape Town this year.

The bill proposal was passed by parliament last year and it’s now out for public participation.

The DA said the bill is going to discourage investors from investing into the country.

The DA’s Matlhodi Maseko said it's unfair to expropriate someone's property without compensation.

"This is a concern as foreign investment is vital for economic growth and job creation. Property rights are the cornerstone of any economy and forms part of basic human rights."

Maseko said the DA supports land reform but believes the current process by the African National Congress (ANC) is being snuck through the back door.

Eyewitness News reached out to the ANC for comment, but the party had not responded at the time of publishing.