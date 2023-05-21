Buthelezi rejects claims of bad blood between him and King Misuzulu

Recent reports have suggested a bitter fallout between Buthelezi and the Zulu King following the appointment of a new chairperson to the Ingonyama Trust board.

JOHANNESBURG - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has cleared the air around the reported fallout he is alleged to have had with Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

During a virtual press briefing on Saturday, Buthelezi clarified that there was no bad blood between himself and the King.

Buthelezi said he merely advised the King that the chairperson elected should have legal expertise.

"I am the author and creator of the Ngonyama Trust. It is I who made the king the sole custodian. Beyond that... the chairperson of the board should have legal expertise. I have not told the king or tried to dictate to the King ever who he should appoint. I've never done so."

