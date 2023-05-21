AfriForum vows to defend Afrikaans medium schools amid MEC's call for change

The lobby group said the call by Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane that single-medium Afrikaans schools be transformed to offer dual-medium education was problematic.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has dismissed comments by the Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane insisting single-medium Afrikaans schools should be transformed to offer dual-medium education.

Chiloane made the comment at a media briefing on Sunday while announcing the imminent commencement of 2024 online applications.



The lobby group rejected this, adding that it would legally challenge the department’s plans to scrap the use of a single language as a medium of instruction.

Its head of cultural affairs, Alana Bailey once again defended schools that use other languages apart from English as a medium of instruction.

She described Chiloane’s call as a problematic approach that they would oppose should it be adopted.

She urged parents to consider the benefits that come with mother tongue education when enrolling their children in schools of preference.

“We encourage people to enrol their children as soon as possible and if they feel that their children’s rights or the schools' rights are infringed, they are welcome to contact AfriForum at any time,” she said.

Meanwhile, the 2024 online applications for grades 1 and 8 pupils in the province are set to open on 15 June.