Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to 12 June

The latest bout of hearings in the Meyiwa trial was meant to run until the end of next week, but that was cut short due to the unavailability of one of the councils.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans must wait another month to hear more from Zandile Khumalo, a state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

She spent a day and half on the witness stand during the week testifying against five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in what the state believes was a robbery gone wrong.

Khumalo was among those who were present when the soccer star was killed.

The court spent almost four days hearing an application by Khumalo during the week to bar the media from live broadcasting the audio of her testimony.

The court ultimately ruled against her.

On Friday, state advocate George Baloyi addressed the court on the changes.

“One of the councils is not available next week and for the next two weeks, the earliest that we can continue with the matter will then be on 12 June.”

This means Khumalo will need to wait for almost a month to give the rest of her story.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela warned her about speaking to others about her testimony.

“The situation is not the fairest to you because it’s a bit of a lengthy postponement, but nothing could be done about it.”

Once the trial resumes on 12 June, the matter will run for four days before another adjournment.