Ramaphosa concedes reading 'a major problem' for SA pupils

Speaking at a presidential imbizo in Paarl on Friday, Ramaphosa assured concerned residents that government would work hard to ensure that young learners would become capable of reading for meaning.

He was reacting to results of the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) that shows that 81% of grade four learners are unable to read for meaning in any language.

The president faced a string of questions and complaints from Cape Winelands residents about service delivery issues ranging from unemployment to rampant crime.

He was also told about the lack of early childhood development centres and other services in the district to assist learners.

Ramaphosa conceded that the country’s pupils have a serious reading problem, and something urgent needed to be done.



“Reading for our young people has become a major problem. We now have to focus on our education system, but also to ensure that our young people are able to read for meaning when they are still at a young age.”

On Friday, he said early childhood development centres should be expanded as part of the solution.