Police foil cash-in-transit robbery in Soweto

JOHANNESBURG - Five suspected cash-in-transit robbers were arrested in Soweto.

Joburg police said following a tip-off, the suspects, aged between 30 and 38 were nabbed in Emdeni on Friday, while en route to commit the robbery.

Police found the suspects in possession of three rifles, a pistol magazine, and other ammunition.

They were also found in possession of two vehicles that were reported hijacked.

"The suspects will be charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as possession of suspected hijacked motor vehicle," said police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo.

They are expected to appear in court soon.