'Just allegations': ANC Eastern Cape on UFH qualifications saga

Several politicians and government officials, including Oscar Mabuyane and Noxolo Kiviet, are being accused of fraudulently acquiring their qualifications from the University of Fort Hare.

EAST LONDON - The African National Congress (ANC) in Eastern Cape said it would not remove any of its members implicated in the University of Fort Hare (UFH) qualifications saga from their government positions.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane and several members of the executive council (MECs) are being investigated in connection with claims they fraudulently acquired qualifications from the university.

Newly-leaked information also reveals that not only did Mabuyane not meet the requirements for a master’s programme, but ghostwriters also allegedly wrote his Master of Administration (MAdmin) proposal.

Opposition parties, meanwhile, have called for his resignation.

READ: MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience

Several prominent politicians and government officials, such as former Eastern Cape premier and current Public Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet, are also implicated in the qualifications saga.

ANC Eastern Cape chief whip and spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela said that until the implicated politicians are formally charged, they will not be removed from their government roles.

"We cannot be driven honestly by the opposition to tell us what to do and what not to do. These are just allegations done by the university. There's nobody who has taken these members that we're speaking about which are members of the provincial legislature and are cabinet members to court. No case has been opened against them."

Newly-appointed Buffalo City Metro mayor, Princess Faku's name has also been added to the list.