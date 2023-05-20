IFP probing claims Newcastle mayor's protectors shot live rounds at protesters

The incident reportedly took place during a community protest in Ward 1 at Charlestown, resulting in the injuries of three people.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said it was looking into allegations that Newcastle mayor Xolani Dube's bodyguards fired live ammunition at protesting locals.

The incident reportedly took place during a community protest in Ward 1 at Charlestown.

The IFP said it was aware of the allegations that protectors of its Newcastle mayor shot at service delivery protesters.

Three people, including a woman, were injured during the attack.

The party said the matter was being given the necessary attention and said Dube would make submissions to the party, in this regard.

At the same time, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs condemned the incident.

The department labelled the incident as disheartening.

‘MAKING VISIBLE INROADS’ IN LOCAL KZN BY-ELECTIONS

The IFP said winning several by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal was a positive indicator for the party, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

While briefing the media about its state of readiness ahead of 2024's polls, the party highlighted that it wanted to take over the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government from the African National Congress (ANC).

READ MORE:

In the 2021 local government polls, the IFP saw significant growth in the province as the ANC's numbers dwindled.

Following victory at several municipalities in the 2021 local government elections in KwaZulu-Natal, the party said its sights were now set on 2024’s election.

Party secretary general Siphosethu Ngcobo said the ground was fertile for victory.

“The IFP continues to make great strides in by-elections. With each by-election we have contested, we either dislodge the ruling party or make visible inroads in areas where the IFP did not have support before.”

The party is set to hold its policy conference between August and September.