Buthelezi dismisses claims of stepping down as Zulu traditional Prime Minister

JOHANNESBURG - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has strongly dismissed reports that he is stepping down as the traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu monarch and nation.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced suggesting a bitter fallout between Buthelezi and the Zulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, following the appointment of a new chairperson to the Ingonyama Trust board.

Addressing the media during a virtual press briefing on Saturday, Buthelezi laid aside speculation that he was asked to relinquish his position and that he requested to be released from his position.

“The simple fact is that I have not asked his majesty to release me from this position. I told his majesty, from the very beginning, that I will serve at his pleasure for as long as it is required of me for the sake of his kingdom and for the sake of the Zulu nation.”