Billy Masetlha remembered as an instrumental figure in African peace talks

Masetlha was an ANC veteran and former spy chief, who passed away on Sunday after a long-term illness.

JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends gathered at the Bryanston Methodist Church on Saturday to bid farewell to South Africa’s former spy chief, Billy Lesedi Masetlha.

Masetlha was an African National Congress (ANC) veteran who was elected as head of the National Intelligence Agency in 2005, before being axed a year later by former president Thabo Mbeki.

He died on Sunday following a long-term but undisclosed illness. He was 68 years old.

READ: SA's former spy chief Billy Masetlha dies, Dirco Minister Pandor confirms

Masetlha’s sister Dipuo said their family came from humble beginnings.

“We come from a family of 6, we had nothing, but we were brought up in a home which is very warm, very loving. My father ensured that we don’t sleep without food.”

On this day we celebrate a gigantic revolutionary, Comrade Billy Lesedi Masetlha. Bra Billy, we commit to pick up your spear and forge ahead with the course you have championed since the days of your youth!#HambaKahleMkhonto#RIPBraBilly pic.twitter.com/hl5iwJ4eOt ' African National Congress (@MYANC) May 20, 2023

Masetlha was remembered as an instrumental figure in African peace talks.

Ambassador Welile Nhlapo said Masetlha led a number of operations in Africa where there were challenges around peace.

“Even when the difficult time of trying to take out the people who had come out from Rwanda who were responsible for the genocide, when there was a decision that they had to be hunted down and brought out and those who wanted to join, Billy led that team.”

Nhlapo also spoke about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“As long as the people of Palestine are not free, Billy will never rest in peace. We tried to work on that on that issue of Israeli and Palestinian conflict for a very long time - and Billy was part of that process."