WC disaster teams on standby amid higher stages of load shedding - Winde

Premier Alan Winde said their energy crisis contingency plan is sound, with all emergency services on standby, should power cuts get worse sooner than expected.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said its teams are on high alert amid the current increased stages of power cuts.

Eskom's management warned of stage eight power cuts this winter, which comes down to about half a day without electricity.

The power utility said that stage four power cuts would be in effect until 4pm on Friday, after which stage 5 would kick in.

However, Eskom promised some relief with outages due to be reduced over the weekend.

"Our disaster teams are on full standby now because of these levels that we are sitting at...The outlook is not good, and we've got to be ready for that...and so we are trying to get as much new power into the system as quickly as possible."

Winde pointed out, however, that there was no quick fix to this problem.

"Because if there was, I am pretty certain we would have put it in place already. So, we've got to mitigate as quickly as possible with small, embedded generation, enable municipalities to allow that to happen."