The notion that govt is anti-US is false and misleading - Ntshavheni

Government says it continues to have good relations with the United States despite false narratives that seem to suggest otherwise.

JOHANNESBURG - Government says it continues to have good relations with the United States despite false narratives that seem to suggest otherwise.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that both the US and South Africa shared intelligence information on a regular basis.

She made the remarks during the budget vote of the state security department on Friday.

Recently, US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety alleged that Pretoria sold arms to Russia for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The comments sparked diplomatic tensions between Pretoria and Washington, with Brigety forced to issue an apology.

Ntshavheni said that as South Africa's largest trading partner, the US shared critical intelligence with Pretoria.

The minister in the Presidency who oversees the state security department said that the impression that Pretoria had become anti-US was false.

"We have cooperation agreements with the USA on areas of intelligence training, cyber security, counter-terrorism amongst others."

Ntshavheni said that as recently as March this year, a high-level South African delegation visited the United States to exchange intelligence information.

"We must also assure South Africans that genuine intelligence from the USA or South Africa in each other's territories is shared through proper channels and at all material times."

The minister said that the notion that government had adopted an anti-US posture was false and misleading.