Tembisa residents left stranded amid ANC-EFF coalition power struggles: ActionSA

ActionSA's Michael Basch said residents have been left to fend for themselves with declining service delivery levels, exacerbated by prolonged power outages.

JOHANNESBURG - Prolonged outages in Ekurhuleni, outside of load shedding, are causing frustration for residents and businesses.

ActionSA said the community of Tembisa has seen increasing levels of electricity outages over the past few weeks that, alongside declining levels of service delivery, have led to unrest, with locals becoming desperate for the situation to be resolved.

The party's Michael Basch said while the coalition between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) crumbles in the tug-of-war over the metro, residents are left to fend for themselves.

READ MORE:

“The ANC-EFF coalition should urgently provide basic services for the situation in Tembisa and end their continued power struggle between themselves.

"This as the current coalition have shown themselves to be far more concerned about positions in government and access to resources, than the needs of the residents they’re supposed to serve.”

Basch said he would write to City of Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana to urgently intervene in the ongoing power outages.

“The frustration of Tembisa residents has now seen the last customer care centre being burnt down, which means that service delivery will continue to decline and contribute to additional revenue losses at a time when the city is already experiencing financial strain.”