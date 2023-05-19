Takatso hasn't provided proof it will be an equitable partner to SAA - Numsa

The Competition Commission last week announced it would provisionally approve a recommendation to merge the two companies to lessen competition in the market.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says Takatso Aviation has not provided viable proof that it would be an equitable partner to merge with South African Airways (SAA).

But Numsa claims the deal was engineered by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for untoward motives.

If the deal is approved by the Competition Tribunal, Takatso Aviation would hold a 51% stake in South African Airlines.

Numsa has called on the government to stop the merger, saying that the Public Enterprises Department had not been transparent about the process followed to pick the entity.

The trade union said that if this deal went any further unchecked, it would demand a commission of an inquiry into the sale of SAA.

"It is unheard of that a consortium is sold a company, especially one the size of SAA, on the basis of their potential to raise capital. You either have the capital or you don't," said Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

The trade union said that Takatso Aviation being gifted a state airline was just another form of state capture.