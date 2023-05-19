Sudan conflict 'will exacerbate our immigration challenges' - Ntshavheni

Delivering the state security budget vote earlier on Friday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that the resurgence of conflict in some parts of Africa would derail the development of Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Ongoing conflict in Sudan has the potential to spill into other parts of the African continent, including South Africa.

That's the view of the Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

She said those conflicts posed a threat to the country's national security by exacerbating an influx of migrants into the country.

"This will exacerbate our immigration challenges and increase the burden on the services the state provides to citizens and refugees. We must also acknowledge that the movement of refugees also includes the movement of unsavoury elements, such as criminals and terrorists. We are continuing to work to ensure that we protect the territorial integrity of South Africa."