South Africa does not have porous prisons, assures Lamola

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola told Parliament that prison breakouts account for less than 1% of the total number of inmates in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola moved to assure Parliament that despite the notorious escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, the country does not have porous correctional centres.

Delivering the budget for his department on Thursday, Lamola confirmed that the private management contract with G4S for Mangaung Correctional Centre would end in two months.

The contract was cancelled in the wake of Bester's escape from the prison in May 2022.

Lamola said despite the headlines made by Bester's elaborate escape, prison breakouts in South Africa were rare.

South Africa has a prison population more than 157,000.

Over the last financial year, 27 inmates escaped from the country’s prisons - which is under 1%.

Lamola said Bester’s escape was not a poor reflection of the state of security at the country’s prisons.

“We do acknowledge that one escape from lawful custody is one too many, and we continue to work towards strengthening our security and adherence to standard operating procedures.”

He said the 90-day notice period for the termination of G4S’s contract for the running of the Mangaung Correctional Centre was already in effect.

“The Mangaung Correctional Centre will be part of the Correctional Services portfolio in about two months, whilst Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre will be taken over in 2027.”

Opposition parties, however, criticised Lamola for not terminating the contract sooner.