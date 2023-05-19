Ramaphosa promises to address Cape Winelands residents' complaints

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers engaged residents during another presidential imbizo in a packed hall in Paarl in the Drakenstein Local Municipality on Friday.

PAARL - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured residents of the Cape Winelands that their service delivery complaints will be addressed.

Flanked by his ministers, Ramaphosa engaged residents during another presidential imbizo in a packed hall in Paarl in the Drakenstein Local Municipality.

Complaints communicated to the president include healthcare issues and persistent load shedding.

President Cyril Ramaphosa faced questions from over 30 Winelands residents and NGOs, focusing mainly on unemployment and rising crime.

Healthcare and the ongoing load shedding crisis also featured prominently.

But Ramaphosa said that he would ensure his ministers addressed all the complaints.

"Once the problems have been raised, once our people have raised problems here, I want to see action in addressing those problems because we can’t give our people this platform and thereafter not follow up."

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde told the imbizo that there were major challenges affecting not just the province but the entire country.

"We have major challenges in our province and we have major challenges in this very district."

He said the province and national government should work together despite their differences.