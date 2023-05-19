Ramaphosa heads to Western Cape's Paarl for sixth presidential imbizo

The imbizo series, an effort to engage with communities and monitor development, is themed ‘leave no one behind’, where Ramaphosa is expected to visit housing projects and interact with residents.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will head to Paarl in the Cape Winelands on Friday as part of his presidential imbizos to engage communities and monitor development.

The imbizo series is themed "leave no one behind" in line with government's strategy to collaborate with various sectors.

Ramaphosa will visit housing projects and interact with residents and communities.

The presidential imbizo in Paarl will be sixth of its kind since Ramaphosa gave an undertaking in his State of the Nation Address in 2022.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa’s visit to the district will be centred around Paarl, the seat of the Drakenstein Local Municipality.

Residents will be able to put questions to Ramaphosa about what his government’s plans and initiatives are in the mostly agricultural area.

Ramaphosa is also expected to visit a local housing project where over R248 million was already spent for the completion of over 400 housing units.

He will be accompanied by some of his ministers and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.