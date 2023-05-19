Phoenix brothers Ned & Dylan Govender found not guilty of murdering Mbuso Majola

Majola was killed in Phoenix, north of Durban, during alleged racial clashes in the area in July 2021.

DURBAN - Phoenix brothers Ned and Dylan Govender have been found not guilty in the murder case of 19-year-old Mbuso Majola.

Majola was killed in Phoenix, north of Durban, during alleged racial clashes in the area in July 2021.

The incident happened at the same time that KwaZulu-Natal was battling widespread looting.

On Friday, the Durban High Court ruled the State had failed to prove that the brothers killed Majola.

The court ruled that nothing linked brothers Ned and Dylan Govender to the murder of Mbuso Majola.

The 19-year-old was seen on CCTV footage being attacked by the brothers and others in Phoenix while walking home in July 2021.

Although the pair has been found guilty of harming the teenager, they have been cleared of charges that they killed him.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara: "In handing down the judgment, the court found that there was insufficient evidence to support the charge of murder against them and convicted them of assault GBH."

The matter has been remanded to 5 July for sentencing.