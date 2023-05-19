Numsa wants 'corrupt' SAA-Takatso deal scrapped

The trade union has written to Scopa to stop the approval of the deal, saying the proposal for the merger was illegitimate.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has written to Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to stop the approval of the Takatso Aviation deal with South African Airways.

A week ago, the Competition Commission announced the recommendation was provisionally approved, but Numsa said the proposal for the merger was illegitimate.

The trade union called out Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for engineering the deal.

Numsa said Gordhan refused to disclose the 'due diligence' process that outlines how Takatso was chosen as an equity partner.

READ MORE:

- Competition Commission gives provisional approval for SAA merger with Takatso

- Takatso Aviation welcomes provisional approval for SAA merger

The deal between the two airlines involves Takatso Aviation acquiring a 51% stake in South African Airlines in order to merge.

But trade union Numsa said that the Competition Commission would be approving an illegitimate recommendation made by Gordhan.

It said at the heart of the matter was the fact that former deputy finance minister, Jabulani Moleketi was the director of a firm that owns a majority shareholding in Takatso.

Numsa said the deal stinks of corruption.

The trade union wrote to Scopa's Khayalethu Magaxa on 30 April requesting an audience to sit in on the committee's final decision on the deal.