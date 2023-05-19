Ntshavheni recognises integration of various law enforcement agencies

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni delivered a budget vote speech in Parliament where she highlighted lessons learned from the 2021 July unrest.

JOHANNESBURG - The State Security Agency has seen the integration of various law enforcement agencies.

That's the word from Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Ntshavheni delivered the department's budget vote speech in Parliament on Friday.

She highlighted the lessons learned from the 2021 July unrests in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Ntshavheni believes it is those lessons that made it possible to have minimal incidents during the Economic Freedom Fighters’ national shutdown in March this year.

She further said clamping down on organised crime was one of the department's focus areas.

"The capacity of an integrated law enforcement service and effective partnership was demonstrated during the 2023 March shutdown. In this regard, we are integrating law enforcement operations to become intelligence driven and prosecution focused, while the police lead the execution. Our priority in this regard is to urgently combat organised crime in all its form.”