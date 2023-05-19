NMB officials hope dam levels raised as mop-up ops underway after floods

Critically low dam levels have forced the metro to develop several water-saving initiatives, including the 'don't flush in a rush' challenge.

CAPE TOWN - Mop-up operations are underway in Nelson Mandela Bay where heavy rains have caused localised flooding.

More than 1,000 residents have reportedly had to be evacuated.

At the same time, that region also continues to battle a severe drought, now in its eighth year.

Critically low dam levels have forced the metro to develop several water-saving initiatives, including the "don't flush in a rush" challenge.

The municipality's Joseph Tsatsire said heavy rainfall battered communities on Thursday night.

"We are getting quite a bit of rainfall in our catchment areas and we are hoping that it will actually raise our dam levels. We are quite excited but obviously, we are still very cautious that we haven't broken the drought yet."

He adds they'll continue to encourage residents to reduce water consumption.

"I think we need to build a resilient culture, wherein we actually have a culture where we save water on a day-to-day basis, regardless of our circumstances, whether there is drought or no drought."